FixTheCountry: Conveners, Ghanaians are hypocrites – Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC)

What started as a social media campaign under the hashtag #FixTheCountry turned into a complete movement incited by predominantly the youth calling on the government to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Despite efforts by the government including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and other commitments towards investing in the growing human capital, these youth argue that the impact is not felt on the ground.



In pouring out their sentiments on social media, they shared the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.

But Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), says the conveners of #FixTheCountry and Ghanaians, in general, are being hypocritical.



According to him, Ghanaians including the convenors of the #FixTheCountry campaign were warned severally of voting for the two dominant political parties [NPP and NDC] and they refused.



In an exclusive interview on Ghanaweb’s Lowdown Show, Ayariga said:



“Now let me go back to the issue of the ordinary people like you. Three months [or] five months ago, we all went to the polls; we were shouting NPP, NDC cannot fix the country. We said it on several platforms that NPP and NDC are destroying this country, I for instance said it on various platforms.



“You kept quiet, took your GHC 20 and voted for them and now you are shouting, fix the country.”

The Ghanaian politician and businessman bemoaned that Ghanaians and the convenors of the #FixTheCountry campaign saw that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government was going to disappoint them, yet they went ahead and voted for them.



“...didn’t we know that they cannot fix the country and we gave them the power 5 months ago? So, who is being hypocritical here? The same road you are asking to be fixed did not start deteriorating like six months ago; they never fixed like 20 years ago,” Hassan Ayariga explained.



He noted, “the issue of water and sanitation were not fixed 20 years ago but you gave them the power 4 years ago and we told you they cannot fix the country, you said no let’s give it to them.



"Now we’ve given it to them, 5 months and you come and shout, fix the country, fix the country; put the GH¢20 back to them and let them fix the country.”