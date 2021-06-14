FixTheCountry: Conveners beg court

The case has been adjourned to June 21, for hearing.

Lawyers representing the conveners of the #FixTheCountry Campaign on Monday rendered an apology to an Accra High Court Criminal Division over their failure to file affidavits in response to their case involving the police.



The Ghana Police Service after receiving notice of a planned demo over what the organizers say is the economic hardship in the country, are in court seeking to stop the protest from coming off.



Presiding judge, Justice Ruby Aryeteey had fixed Monday, June 14, 2021, for hearing however when the case was called, Tata Kosi Foliba, who is one of the legal representatives for the respondent told the court that they only filed their affidavits in the morning and thus prayed the court to be pardoned for the delay.

“We apologize for the delay in filing and it was as a result of the difficulty in having a consensus of all the respondents,” Lawyer Foliba told the court.”



On his part, Frederick Adu Gyamfi, Assistant State Attorney who represented the state in court noted that the state at the time was yet to be served with the respondents’ affidavits in opposition.



He indicated that the state was ready to move their application but has been minded to wait for the respondent’s response.



Present in court for the Ghana Police Service was ACP Benjamin Osei Adae.



The Police citing Public Order Act 1996, is seeking to restraining prohibitation orders against the #FixTheCountryProtest.

A member of the conveners for the protest, Adakye Brownson, speaking to the media after today’s sitting indicated that they are still in the process of mobilizing people for the protest.



