FixTheCountry Demo: Stop frustrating the youth – Kofi Akpaloo tells Police

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo

The Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the 2020 Election, Kofi Percival Akpaloo has called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to allow the youth to go ahead with their planned demonstration.

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo stated that under no circumstance should the police or anybody use Coronavirus (COVID-19) as an excuse to stop the youth from demonstrating.



“I don’t see the reason why the protestors are not being allowed to demonstrate. If they want to have a voice through demonstrations they should be allowed to do so without any hindrance. Police must stop frustrating the youth,” he stated.



He continued “When you use COVID as an excuse in preventing people from demonstrating I won’t agree with you because I don’t think there is any Covid infection rise anywhere in Ghana now. We sit close to each other on public transport. In the schools and market centres such as Makola, Okaishie and Kumasi Kejetia market, the women are in close contact, so why use COVID as an excuse?” he questioned.



The Ghana Police Service has warned the public not to participate in any call for demonstration by convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement.



The call by the Police comes after a five-member panel of the Supreme Court said there is “no subsisting order” preventing #fixtheCountry protesters to apply for demonstration.

According to the Police, “the substantive case between the police and the conveners on the right to demonstrate is still pending at the High Court (Criminal Division 1) Accra, and slated for hearing on Monday, June 14, 2021.”



Meanwhile, A Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team, Solomon Owusu says leaders of the #FixTheCountry movement must be prepared to face the consequences of their intended demonstration.



He stated that it’s prudent the Conveners of the demonstration come to a middle-ground with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to handle any unforeseen challenges during the exercise when they have the green light.



