FixTheCountry: June 4 demonstration was a hoax – Lead Convener

File photo of Fix The Country protesters

Lead Convener of #FixTheCountry movement, Benjamin Darko, says they had no intention of embarking on the three-day demonstration starting on 4th June 2022.

In a letter addressed the Greater Accra Regional Command, conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement said; We will hold be holding a three-day demonstration starting on 4th June 2022 from 6am in the Morning.



The Day June 4th Marks a significant turning point in our political history where the Military government was overthrown to prepare the country for the return to democratic governance in 3 Months.



It is a date significant for the emphasizing the values of ethical political leadership and for demanding probity and accountability at a time when such values had dimmed in Ghanaian political life.



In the letter, they also indicated; we will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personal will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9).



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Benjamin Darko revealed, “We have no intention of going on a demonstration or demonstrating with armed private security personnel. It was just a way of striking a conversation and it was misconstrued. If the wording was wrong sincerely apologize but we had no intention to do that.”

The movement consider the letter a soft way of protesting the Police using live rounds during demonstrations. “It was to protest the fact that in civil agitations the first line of crowd control used by the Police is live ammunition. It was to highlight the fact that we cannot entrust our lives into the hands of the Police when we are protesting.”



He reiterated that although the letter was a way of protesting, the group is not holding any demonstration on June 4, 2022.



With the ban on noise making in some portions of Accra, the group would have had a difficult time in organizing a vibrant demonstration on the said date.



There have been a series of demonstrations in Ghana that resulted in trigger happy Police Officers shooting at and killing protestors. The Police instead of maintaining peace at these demonstrations seem to be first rampaging and shooting innocent civilians.



“The idea was not to embark on a demonstration and I want to use the opportunity to apologize again. It is false we want to embark on an armed demonstration,” he repeated