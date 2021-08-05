FixTheCountry: More demonstrations coming - Ernesto Yeboah

FixTheCountry Convenor, Ernesto Yeboah

A convenor of the #FixTheCountry demonstrations, Ernesto Yeboah has announced hatched plans of interested stakeholders to replicate the demonstrations in several parts of the country.

He made this known when he spoke to the media during the first protest held in Accra, August 5, 2021.



He said “This is the beginning of more protests. We will be rolling out our plans for what next and Ghanaians should be sure that every space in this country is going to have a taste of what has happened here in Accra.”



In the early hours of Wednesday, a mammoth crowd converged at Obra spot at Circle to commenced the much talked about #FixTheCountry demonstration to air their grievances about the Akufo-Addo led administration.

The demonstration ended at the Black Star square.







