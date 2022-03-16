1
#FixTheCountry Movement is ‘doing the dirty work for NDC’ – Avraham Ben Moshe

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Founder of Common Sense Family (CSF), Avraham Ben Moshe, has said that the activities of #FixTheCountry Movement, would in the end benefit the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his view, the opposition party is rendering support to the activities of the pressure group with the hope of riding on that to come into power come 2024.

The CSF leader noted that when the movement mounts pressure on the ruling New Patriotic Party to fix the country, NDC supporters add their voices because they stand to reap the benefits.

Citing an example while speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Breakfast Show, he said that he couldn’t fathom where the crowds came from during the demonstration organized by #FixTheCountry but upon reflection, he realised that members of the opposition NDC had taken over the protest for their own gains.

“We saw some cars, music, and brass bands that we did not call for and so I thought perhaps some of the #FixTheCountry leaders had gone behind us to take money.

"We didn’t know where people got the #FixTheCountry T-shirts from yet lots of people were wearing them…they were all NDC supporters…”, he said in Twi.

Mr. Avraham Ben Moshe stated that as soon as they announced their intended demonstration the NDC told its members to infiltrate the protest.

“…So the demonstration that we are doing, someone is also taking advantage of it in order to come into power so whether we like it or not, whatever we are doing is dirty work for the NDC”, he concluded.

Touching on the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, he said that Oliver knows what he is doing because he is a lawyer and understands the law.

He argued that perhaps Mr. Barker-Vormawor is using himself as a scapegoat to test the legal system for the greater good of society.

