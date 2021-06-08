FixTheCountry: Supreme Court nullifies police injunction on demonstration

The Supreme Court says the protesters can go ahead with their plan

• The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the #FixTheCountry protesters

• The police secured an injunction on the May 6, 2021, march by the group



• The apex court has however overturned that



An ex-parte motion filed by the police against the planned protest of the #FixTheCountry demonstration has been nullified by the Supreme Court.



In its Tuesday, June 8, 2021, ruling, the apex court quashed the injunction motion from the police.

The police filed an ex-parte motion against the planned protest and got a ruling in its favour on May 6, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



In that ruling, the court had ruled that the planned protest was prohibited until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted.



“It is hereby ordered that the organizers/conveners of FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns, and workmen are prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May 2021, or any other date until the restriction on public gatherings is lifted by the appropriate authority,” the order secured by the police stated, stopping the demonstration.



But, unhappy with the development, the group took the issue to the Supreme Court and have since received the court's blessing to go ahead with their protest.