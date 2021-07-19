FixTheCountry: We are poised to provide security on Aug 4 - Police

• A procession by the #FixTheCountry movement has been set for August 4, this year

• The police say they are poised to provide the needed protection



• This was announced in a statement on the police Facebook wall



The Ghana Police Service has given the green light to the #FixTheCountry protesters to organize their procession.



In a statement on its Facebook page, the service stated that following a meeting with the leadership of the group, they had concluded on providing protection for the procession which is slated to take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



"The Police are poised to provide the necessary security for the safety of the planned procession of members of the fixthecountry movement on Wednesday 4th August, 2021. The Police Administration held a meeting with the Conveners at the Police Headquarters, Accra on 19th July 2021.

"All matters relating to the "special event" was discussed and agreed, including the routes and COVID-19 protocols. The Police and Conveners will continue to deliberate," the statement said.



The march, according to an earlier statement from the group, will start from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange at 6:30 am, and end at the Black Star Square, where the protesters will be addressed.



“We expect and advise all attendees to observe the necessary public health measures and all other announcements,” it said.







