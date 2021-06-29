FixTheCountry: When has it become a crime to demand for a better Ghana? – Ayariga quizzes

Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress, Mr. Hassan Ayariga has bemoaned what he terms as the ill-treatment meted out to the #FixTheCountry protestors.

His comments are in reaction to efforts by the Attorney-General and the Ghana Police Service to restrain protestors from taking to the streets.



At a media briefing in Accra on June 29, 2021, Mr Ayariga stated that campaigners are fighting for a better course and shouldn’t be seen as a threat to the country's security.



To him President Akufo-Addo swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution which includes allowing peaceful demonstrators to exercise their constitutional rights.



“When has it become a crime to assemble, demonstrate and demand that government and duty bearers should fix the country? It is our constitutional right to do so and whoever is preventing these campaigners should now burry his head in shame,”



“We must all come out to condemn this act by the police and the people responsible for such acts. If we sit unconcerned and allow the police and government in power to intimidate citizens, then am afraid one day another party in power will use police and military to prevent our constitutional right to even vote. Where are the religious bodies? Where are the academics? Where are the Chiefs? Where are the political parties and the stakeholders? Why would a President who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the country refuse these peaceful demonstrators the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights?” he added.

It will be recalled that the Police represented by the Attorney General, Mr. Godfred in a quest to stop the group from embarking on the street protest cited public health concerns and the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions as its basis.



The court however ruled against the police and granted the activist permission to demonstrate albeit with approval from the police.



Meanwhile a #FixTheCountry activist, Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed has allegedly been murdered by some persons believed to be bodyguards of the Ejura MCE.



