FixTheCountry campaigners want opportunity to ‘twerk’ on our streets – Ernest Yaw Kumi

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Akwatia Constituency, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has opined that campaigners of the #FixTheCountry movement only want to embark on a demonstration to twerk on the streets.

He reasoned that there is no need for these campaigners to go on a demonstration as they have already communicated their concerns on social media.



Speaking in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with host Don Prah, Ernest expressed that the campaigners only wanted a chance to twerk on the streets and nothing else.



“Why do they need to go on a demonstration before their voices can be heard? As we sit on the radio, are our voices not being heard? First of all, you raised the issue on social media and it has gone viral that you are getting the needed tractions and response. What is it again?



"As we have observed in this country, if people say they are going on demonstrations, they usually just go and twerk on cars among other things. So, beyond the pageantry and funfairs, if you want to come and dance in town for people to see you, we will watch you.



"We know the issues already. They have said a lot and the government has come out to give assurances to show you their action plans and you said it’s not enough. What is left is of them is to come and twerk like what the NDC did.”



The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed an order by the Accra High Court restraining the #FixTheCountry movement from going on demonstration.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday (June 8, 2021), a five-member panel to the apex court held that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by making the restraining order to last indefinite.



According to the court, by the operation of law, the order which was secured ex parte by the police on May 6, is supposed to last for 10days, and therefore the High Court acted in error by making it indefinite.



The court gave the ruling after upholding in part a certiorari application by the #FixTheCountry Movement.



But the police in a release few hours after the verdict said the #FixTheCountry movement cannot go ahead with their impending demonstration because the said case is still in the high court pending judgment.



The police also admonished Ghanaians to disregard any call to demonstrate by the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest march without complying with the provision of the public order Act. 1994 (Act 491).