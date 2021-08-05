FixTheCountry conveners meet Ag. IGP after demo

The police service engaged #FixTheCountry conveners after the demo

Some conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration called on the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as part of a post-demonstration interaction today, Thursday, 5 August 2021, at the police headquarters in Accra.

They expressed their gratitude to the police administration for the level of professionalism demonstrated on 4 August 2021.



During the interaction, Mr Kumi Danso and other members of the group took turns to thank the police service and the Acting IGP for the show of discipline, professionalism and above all, the level of respect for human rights as exhibited on the day of the #FixTheCountry demonstration.



The Acting IGP, in response, thanked the conveners for their cooperation and reassured them of the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that there is peace and security in the country.



“Our doors are always open, we are your friends, therefore, let’s work together to make our nation a safer place to live,” he added.

He also indicated his satisfaction with the good conduct of the police personnel detailed for the demonstration.



Also present at the meeting were Director-General (DG) Special Duties Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohunu; DG, National Patrols Department, COP Mr. Akuribah Yaagy; DG, Criminal Investigation Department, COP Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah; DG, Private Security Operations, COP Mr Alphonse Adu-Amankwaah; DG, Research and Planning, COP Mr Paul Manly Awini.



The others were DG, National Protection Directorate, COP Mr. Patrick Akolgo; DG, Police Intelligence Directorate, COP Mr Edward Tabiri; DG, Police Professional and Standards Bureau, COP Mr Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe; Accra Regional Commander DCOP Mr Afful Boakye Yiadom and Commanding Officer, Formed Police Unit, ACP Mr. Henry Otoo.



