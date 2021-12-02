FixTheCountry convenor compares Supreme court to party branch office

Oliver Barker-Vomawor

One of the Convenors for the #fixthecountry movement Oliver Barker-Vomawor has said that going to the Supreme Court of Ghana now is like going to a Branch office.

One cannot tell what triggered the position taken by the Lawyer.



Oliver Barker-Vomawor who has on several occasions defended the #fixthecountry movement at court made this known in a post he shared on social media.



He said, “Going to the Supreme Court now is like walking to a Party Branch Office. Shalom!”.

Oliver Barker-Vomawor’s attention was drawn to the fact that he could be charged with contempt but he seemed not perturbed saying “They already stole my mother's healthcare and my father’s pension. Their roads stole your uncles life and their economy stole my cousin’s future. What is to be feared about their contempt or their prison?”







