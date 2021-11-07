FixTheCountry convenor tackles ’ Special Prosecutor for ‘Juaben PR gimmick’

Convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor has criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the manner in which the office has summoned the embattled Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Sarfo Kantanka, over alleged bribery of assembly members.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, who is a lawyer and legal researcher with the University of Cambridge, wondered why the summons was made public and why Mr Sarfo Kantanka who is resident in Juaben in the Ashanti Region is being summoned to the Office of the Special Prosecutor in Accra.



“Erm, this [summons] is not a Press statement. It is a letter addressed to a particular individual. So why has the OSP put this out in the Public domain?



I know we are keen to build an institutional reputation for the OSP but let’s balance that with the privacy interests of persons potentially in conflict with the law.



So this next point is quite mundane. But I find the “irony” of how our penchant for centralizing power “clashes with the promise of decentralization, quite amusing.



Let me explain.

This man is in Juaben; he could as well have been in Bole-Bamboi. The offenses relate to “our decentralization”. But he is being asked to attend a meeting with the OSP in Accra,” he said of the public summons.



Mr Barker-Vormawor contends that the behavior of the OSP is reminiscent of that of colonial authorities. He wondered which of the agencies will call the shots given that the Police Service had earlier arrested Mr Sarfo Kantanka and taken his statement.



“We are just repeating the same way the colonial authorities operated. Sit in Accra and rule from there. Accra politicians and their institutions no go kee me.



It was my understanding that this gentleman was first picked up by the Police; and gave a statement under caution.



So which of the criminal investigative agencies is calling dips here. If he refuses the invitation what will the OSP do? Tell the police to arrest him again?” He wondered.

Mr Barker-Vormawor would want Mr Sarfo Kantanka to refuse the summons so as to expose the apparent confusion in these state investigative agencies.



“The administrative lawyer in me, wants him to refuse the invitation, just so I will see how confused everyone will be,” he recommended.



Meanwhile, Mr Sarfo Kantanka has denied paying bribes to the assembly members even though he is captured in a viral video asking that his bribes be returned to him after the assembly members failed to confirm him as MCE for the second time.