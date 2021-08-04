FixTheCountry demo: Let it be peaceful, no derogatory terminologies – Prof Gyampo urges

Prof Ransford Gyampo

Famous political scientist Prof Ransford Gyampo has advised #FixTheCountry demonstrators to ensure that their demonstration, which is scheduled for tomorrow, August 4, 2021, is peaceful.

According to him, this is imperative so that “derogatory terminologies” that are often used sometimes unjustifiably on the youth of the country are not repeated.



He also stressed that government must also pay swift attention to the calls of the youth to fix the country since the youth “are the population” of the country.



“Let the demonstration take place. But let it be so peaceful to help erode some of the derogatory but sometimes, deserving terminologies used against the youth. Let government also pay swift heed to the calls of the youth, for they are the population,” he wrote.



FixTheCountry demonstrators are bracing themselves up for tomorrow’s demonstration after previous attempts to organize it were scuttled. The demonstration is expected to attracts mainly aggrieved youth of the country who want pressing issues of the country resolved as soon as possible.

Background



#fixthecountry is a hashtag that emanated on social networking site Twitter when some youth in the country worried about the system complained bitterly and asked for a change in the Ghanaian system.



The trend caught the attention of several Ghanaians who believed there was the need for a number of things about the fourth republican system to change in order to allow for the struggling youth in the country to harness their potential.



After several weeks of trending on Twitter, some proponents of the trend decided there was the need to drum home calls for the country to be fixed but their efforts were stifled by the Ghana Police Service with several injunctions until they won their case in court against the Police.