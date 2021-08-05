FixTheCountry demo was successful – Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe

• #FixTheCountry demonstration was held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

• Hundreds of people turned up for the event



• This, the IMANI President described as successful



Over hundreds of people clad in black and red took to some principal streets of Accra on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to demonstrate.



President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the FixTheCountry protest as successful.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he heaped praises on the organizers of the demonstration for a good job done.

"#FixTheCountry demo was a huge success. Congratulations to the organizers," Franklin Cudjoe said.



The #FixTheCountry campaign began on social media on May 3, 2021 and got many people to join across the globe.



Despite the stiff opposition greeted by the #FixThe Country protest, Convenors were finally given the nod by an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey on Friday, June 25 to embark on the protest following a police injunction.



The protestors are demanding accountability from government.



Among other things they want government to do is to construct schools and hospitals, fix deplorable roads in the country.









