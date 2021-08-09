FixTheCountry demonstration more successful than ‘Kum mi Preko’ – David Tamakloe

A photograph taken during the demonstration

FixTheCountry demonstration organized by the youth of Ghana in the past week has been described as very successful and well thought out and has been said to be the most successful in Ghana’s history.

In the words of Editor-in-Chief of privately owned Whatsup News website, David Tamakloe, “I have been organizing demonstrations in Ghana for years and aside from the ‘Kum mi Preko’ demonstration, I have not seen a demonstration as successful as this. This was even better than the ‘Kum mi Preko’ demonstration.”



On his accord, the demonstrators understood what they were demonstrating for and clearly understood the issues at hand. “They understood that this is a country where policies are made for planting for food and jobs and there is shortage of food and it is also expensive. We’ve been promised year of roads and there are more potholes on our roads. The government says it is protecting the public purse and yet money is leaking. They say our economy is the best in Sub-Saharan Africa but the people are suffering.”



Commending conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration, he shared how amazed he was when the route for the protest ended up being cleaner than it was prior. He revealed there were no dustbins along the route of the demonstration “but the youth were willing to collect any litter on the road from Obra Spot to the Independence Square.”



In a discussion on the Happy Morning Show with host, Samuel Eshun, he added that the youth were sick with corruption in the country and described the constitution as having overstayed its purpose.



“The youth said the demonstration was not based on NPP or NDC ideologies or was it done for any political party but they just want to live in dignity. They want to live in an era where their taxes are used for their intended purpose,” he said.

He believes the idea of the demonstration’s success is relative and noted, “whether they were successful or not, we met a dynamic youth who acted right and made a statement.” The newsman charged the government and the entire populace to get involved and change the kind of reckless leadership in Ghana.







The #FixTheCountry campaign started on microblogging site, Twitter as a number of youth bemoaned the high rates of unemployment and unfavourable conditions in the country.



The group which went on a demonstration on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 says the protest is to put pressure on the government to address the country’s numerous challenges.



