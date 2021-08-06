FixTheCountry demonstrators littered Accra with 3 million water bottles - Sam Pyne

Protesters threw over 3 million bottles of water on the streets

The ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, has expressed disgust at the behaviour of "#FixtheCountry" protesters who stormed the streets of Accra on Wednesday.

Wednesday, August 4, marked "Founders' Day", which was declared a statutory holiday but also marked a day that many Ghanaians thronged the streets to register their displeasure with the government.



The protesters brandished placards with inscriptions like "#FixOurEducation System now", "Justice for Kaaka", 'If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?', 'Ghana is the most religious yet most corrupt' among others.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" on Thursday morning, Sam Pyne scolded the demonstrators for not observing the COVID-19 protocols and also littering the streets of the Capital City.

According to him, the protesters threw over 3 million bottles of water on the streets.



"The water they drank, both bottled water and sachet water, that they littered around were more than 3 million.



Those who urinated outside have made Tudu and its environs stink so bad today that it is difficult to walk around the area without holding your nose to avoid the smell," he said and advised them to fix themselves too.