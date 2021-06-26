FixTheCountry is a bloodline to the revolution that must happen in this country - Ernesto Yeboah

• Ernesto Yeboah says the #FixTheCountry campaign is a bloodline for a revolution needed to change the fortunes of Ghana

Commander in Chief of the Freedom Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has described the ever-growing #FixTheCountry campaign as the bloodline needed to fuel the sort of revolution required to change the fortunes of Ghana.



Speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, Ernesto Yeboah related the campaign to a learning curve that has offered its leaders a better opportunity to appreciate the necessity of the journey they have embarked on.



“What is happening is beautiful, for us it’s a learning curve. We are getting to understand and learn more of our people and their thinking, their aspirations, their hopes and their dreams. So #Fixthecountry is such a bloodline to the revolution that must happen in this country to bring about the change that we are looking for,” Ernesto Yeboah who is one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign said.



The #FixTheCountry campaign led by what has been described by its members as ordinary citizens and touted as a non-political movement has for the past weeks been demanding better living conditions for citizens of the country.

Following several protests on social media, leaders of the campaign wrote to the Ghana Police Service notifying the Police of their intention to take to the streets to drum home their demands.



The Police, citing public health concerns and security reasons, have been putting up efforts to block the street protest which was initially scheduled for May 9, this year.



Ernesto Yeboah appearing on The Lowdown addressed several issues including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s handling of freedoms enshrined in the Ghanaian Constitution.



The Lowdown is a current affairs talk program that addresses topical issues through the lens of those in authority and people with voices in society.







