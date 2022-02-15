FixTheCountry is led by a nation wrecker – Presidential staffer slams Barker-Vormawor

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe is an Executive Assistant at the presidency

#FixTheCountry not interested in fixing anything positive

Movement led by a nation wrecker



Convener of group facing treason felony



Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an Executive Assistant to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has descended on remanded #FixTheCountry activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Tagoe stated in a February 14 Facebook post that it was clear that the movement of which Barker-Vormawor was a leading figure, had little to do with ‘fixing anything positive’ in the country because its lead figure was a nation wrecker.



“I feel sorry for the many innocent and patriotic citizens who thought FixTheCountry was a genuine cry from Ghana-loving citizens. A group led by a nation wrecker cannot be interested in fixing anything positive I’m sorry, you were had,” his post read.

It was accompanied by a series of coup-related posts made on Facebook by Barker-Vormawor who was picked up by police last Friday after he returned to the country from the United Kingdom.



#FixTheCountry convener in Police grips



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022 that they had arrested Barker-Vormawor, after the group alleged that he had been abducted at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA.



The lawyer by training had been arrested because of a social media post in whih he was threatening to undertake a coup. He was subsequently arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022, on charges of treason felony.



The Ashaiman District Court refused to grant him bail citing jurisdiction and asked his lawyers to approach the High Court for bail. The court remanded him for two weeks as investigations continue into the issue.