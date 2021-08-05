FixTheCountry protestor showers praise on IGP for the conduct of police officers during the march

George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police

•The demonstration saw no clashes between the police and the protestors

•The IGP Akuffo Dampare and the officers have been praised for their conduct



•The IGP addressed the officers ahead of the march and charge them to act responsibly



George Akuffo Dampare, the newly-installed Inspector General of Police looks to have earned himself some plaudits with how his officers dealt with the #FixTheCountry demonstration.



Owing to the history between the campaigners and the police, there were suspicions of possible clashes between the police officers and the demonstrators.



But as it turned out, the protest was a peaceful one with no altercation between the civilian demonstrators and the police who patrolled them from the Nkrumah Circle to Independence Avenue.



A leading of the #FixTheCountry, Abeiku Adams crusade took to Facebook to shower praises on Akuffo Dampare who was the leader of the police team that provided security for the protestors.

“We have IGP who has never taken Bribe before in his Lifetime as Police! Leadership is what comes out of you! Today #FixTheCountry demo was proof of Who we have as IGP.”



GhanaWeb reported earlier that Akuffo Dampare was in the thick of affairs in the provision of security for the demonstrators.



Ahead of the demonstration, he addressed personnel from the Accra Regional Command and charged them to be diligent in their works.



The #FixTheCountry demonstration attracted hundreds of Ghanaians from all walks of life who expressed dissatisfaction with the running of the country.



Placards with inscriptions about unemployment, corruption and taxes were displayed as the demonstrators marched through some principal streets of the capital.



