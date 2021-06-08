FixThecountry campaign dead on arrival – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has said, prior to the Supreme Court ruling on the #FixTheCountry demonstration that, the entire campaign was dead on arrival.

He told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM, Monday June 7, a day before the highest court of the land delivered its judgment that “This #Fixthecountry is dead on arrival.”



He was reacting to concerns raised against organizers of the funeral ceremony of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission (FC) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) where most of the mourners failed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



The private legal practitioner said “People observed the 42nd anniversary of June 4, a lot of people were around and they did not observe the protocol but people are not talking about that one.”



When Dzifa suggested to him based on his own argument that the #Fixthecountry conveners should then be allowed to demonstrate because they were barred due to the COVID protocols, he retorted “I wish they could take to the streets tomorrow and demonstrate for 235 days. The Police know exactly what is good in terms of security.”



The Supreme Court has quashed a High Court order that blocked the fix the country campaigners from embarking on a demonstration.

The apex court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau said on Tuesday, June 8 that the High Court’s order was an error.



The Ghana Police Service on Thursday, May 6 secured a restraining order from an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, to stop the planned protest.



The restraining order followed an affidavit filed by the police against the conveners of the protest march pursuant to Section 1 (6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).



The #FixTheCountry campaign started on social media by some youth who are demanding good governance from the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Notable personalities added their voices to the campaign, expressing concerns about how the country is being governed currently.

Some raised concerns that the cost of living in Ghana is becoming too high as a result of mismanagement of the economy.



These concerns were, however, responded to by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Facebook.



“We are four months into our four year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017."



“The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping."



“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”