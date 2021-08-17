Fixing the country movement to propagate good works of Akufo-Addo nationwide

Leader of the movement, Ernest Owusu Bempah

Members of the Fixing the country movement have served notice that they will be embarking on a nationwide campaign to propagate what they term as the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration.

The campaign is going to take place in all the 16 regions across the country, leader of the movement, Ernest Owusu Bempah, said at a press conference in Accra on Monday August 16.



The group believes that the President has performed in office by introducing pro-poor programmes and policies to improve on the condition of living in the country but his opponent are attempting to throw dusts into the eyes of Ghanaians.



“As a movement, we are going to embark on a nationwide sustained campaign across all the sixteen (16) regions to propagate the good works of Akufo-Addo in fixing the country,” he stated.



“We can boldly describe the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one with resounding success,” Mr Owusu Bempah said.

He added “The reality is that we have been going through a big change for the past four and half years, and with each year, it only seems to grow exponentially. Denial of this does not negate that it has been occurring and will continue to occur.”



He stressed that “The movement is very much aware of the considerable gains that the country has chalked under the exemplary leadership of President Akufo-Addo. This attest to the fact that the country is being fixed.”



He said President Akufo-Addo had created several social and youth-driven interventions meant to lessen the sufferings of Ghanaian youth than any other government in the country’s history, citing the Free Senior High School, One-District-One-Factory, Digitalisation, Free Technical Vocational Education, the Planting for food and jobs, Restoration of Allowances for Teachers and Nursing Trainees, Reviving Scholarship Secretariat, the Nation Builders Corps, Youth in Afforestation, NEIP, the Amplified Projects and the Ghana Enterprises Agency as some of the interventions.



The other leaders of the movement are Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) and Hopeson Adoye.