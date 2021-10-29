FixtheCountry campaigners to sue government over security services recruitment

The group is calling on disqualifed applicants to submit their details for the class action suit

• Leadership of FixTheCountry is calling on disqualified applicants to submit their details

• The group is seeking to institute a class action against government



• Several applicants have been disqualified in the ongoing security services recruitment exercise on various grounds



Leadership of the #FixtheCountry campaign are set to institute a class action suit against the government of Ghana, over the disqualification of some applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment.



The various security agencies in the country are currently in the process of enlisting new recruits and the exercise has seen several Ghanaian youths applying for an opportunity of being enlisted.



The exercise which has been heavily patronized has equally seen several recruits being disappointed as they are disqualified along the process.

The grounds of disqualification have majorly been on not meeting the required height limit, having stretch marks, having multiple piercings and body tattoos.



But according to one of the lead conveners of the campaign, the reasons for the disqualification of the applicants is an actionable act.



Fix the Country has thus issued a call to all the disqualified applicants to submit their details to be collated into a class action suit against the government of Ghana.



“If you or anybody you know was disqualified for whatever reason during the recent security sector recruitments, kindly send an email to legal@ghfixthecountry.org



“We want to sue the government on your behalf. You are not alone. We want to build a class action lawsuit against the State. Please share this widely. We need as many plaintiffs as possible.

“Not every injustice should be just talk!,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a leader of the campaign has posted on his Facebook page.



Various concerns have been raised about the ongoing recruitment exercise, and according to some critics, the large number of applicants counted at the various screening centers depict the unemployment situation in the country.







