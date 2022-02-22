FixtheCountry convener suspends hunger strike

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor suspends hunger strike protest

He is in police custody



He has been charged with treason felony



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent convener of the #FixtheCountry movement, has allegedly suspended his hunger strike which he started on February 11 following his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport.



Barker-Vormawor is currently being tried for treason felony for allegedly threatening a coup on social media.



He went on a hunger strike immediately after his arrest as a way of protest.

It has been over a week after his remand into police custody, and already, some members of the #FixTheCountry are being quoted saying he [Barker-Vormawor] has rescinded his decision not to eat.



Desmond Darko, one of the conveners of the movement told Citi News that, he has been visiting his colleague and he believes his arrest demonstrates the injustice the group is up against.



“His rights have been flouted several times. He has not been treated fairly. But, he is okay, and he is no longer on a hunger strike.



“He appreciates the fact that he has been able to see firsthand what the judicial system takes Ghanaians through in their quest to seek justice,” Darko said.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor threatened to stage a coup following pictures emerging from the Majority Leader’s 65th party showing an E-levy-designed cake.

He posted on Facebook, “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”



But the Police in a statement following his arrest noted that, his “post contain(ed) a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



The Police Service, however, cautioned citizens against making comments that could compromise the country’s peace.



“We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country, as any such acts contravene the laws of the country.”