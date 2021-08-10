Fixthecountry Movement will turn into a political party soon - Sam Pyne predicts

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sam Pyne

Looking at their utterances and actions, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has predicted that #Fixthecountry movement will turn into a political party.

"I can assure you that after this round, they will form a political party; mark it!!! If you claim both the NDC and the NPP are not options which political party is?" he queried.



The much-talked-about demonstration of the social media hashtag group came off on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The aim was to draw the government's attention to various challenges in the country including the lack of jobs.



The protesters held placards with words such as; 'Ghana is the most religious yet most corrupt', ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, 'No to Nepotism, Family and Friends Government', 'Fix Dumsor' among others.



Sam Pyne who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' urged protesters not to use hatred, envy" to address their issues.

According to him, in as much as they have the right to protest and to speak freely, "they should be sincere and honest. They shouldn't be hypocrites!"



Meanwhile, Sam Pyne has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the numerous placards used by the demonstrators.



"I have evidence that the NDC wrote the placards," he told other panel members on the show.