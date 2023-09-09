Flagbearer race: Alan has not endorsed Bawumia – Solomon Owusu

Former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen

Solomon Owusu, a Member of the Campaign Team of former Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has denied reports that the latter, has endorsed Vice President Bawumia ahead of the November 4, Presidential election.

There have been claims on some news portals and social media that Alan Kyerematen, a party stalwart after self-introspection and consultation, has thrown his weight behind the Vice President.



However, in a disclaimer, Solomon Owusu stressed that “Alan has not endorsed the Vice President and he will never do so for any reason. This is the work of Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia trying very hard to win some sympathy having seen their actions destroy the party. Mr. Alan Kyerematen will in the coming days speak to the nation and show what he will do in Ghana’s politics.”



Alan Kyerematen, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 announced his withdrawal from the NPP Flagbearership race.

The former Trade and Industry Minister who came third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference stated that he was withdrawing from the contest due to the intimidation of his agents.



He added that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant.