Flagbearer race: Boakye Agyarko being treated unfairly by Akufo-Addo - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Some aspirants being treated unfairly, Kwesi Pratt. Jnr
Kwesi Pratt Jnr says Boakye Agyarko should be cleared from any wrongdoing
Boakye Agyarko denied from entering delegate conference grounds with supporters
Managing Editor at the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has said even though the president is not obliged to give reasons for why he removes a minister from office, there is an element of unfairness towards flagbearer hopeful, Boakye Agyarko with regards to his removal from office.
According to him, the presidency has created a perception that the former Energy Minister did something wrong, leading to his removal from office even though he (Boakye Agyarko) has denied any wrongdoing.
This he believes forms part of the seeming discrimination by the presidency towards some aspirants.
“So if comes to whether all the aspirants are being treated fairly, I will say that no, they are all not being treated fairly. There is no level playing field and some of them are openly being discriminated against and their campaigns are being sabotaged. I will start with honourable Boakye Agyarko. Boakye Agyarko was removed as Minister for Energy.
"Now it is clear that the president is not under any obligation to explain why ministers are removed but Boakye Agyarko was removed from office at a time there was scandal brewing in his ministry and the manner of his removal suggested to the public that he was involved in the renegotiations on Ameri and so on. Since his removal from office, Boakye Agyarko and his supporters have told us that he was not involved in any scandal and that he was clean and he actually challenged the presidency to come out if they have any adverse findings to come out with the findings or to state the circumstances leading to his.”
He added “…The circumstances of the removal of Boakye Agyarko appear to be unfair to him in this context, because, everyone is going out believing he did something wrong. It has not been stated he did anything wrong and provided that he did something wrong but the impression is created he did something wrong. I think this is most unfair to Boakye Agyarko."
Kwesi Pratt JNR. also revealed how Boakye Agyako, was prevented from entering the delegate conference grounds with supporters, this, he adds is another element of unfairness.
“At the Kumasi congress, Bawumia entering the congress venue was followed by a crowd of supporters including the MPs, there was no problem with it. Boakye Agyarko attempted to enter the venue with his supporters and he was stopped. He was prevented by the security service from entering the venue with his supporters. Eventually, they had to meet somewhere else and he has to walk into the conference. What is happening? Deliberate discrimination,” he quizzed.