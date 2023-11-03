Flagbearer race: Delegates must elect one who can transform Ghana’s economy – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is appealing to the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect a leader who is economic development-oriented through the use of digital technology to satisfy demands of the modern age.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM morning show with Kwadwo Marfo, the Majority Leader of Parliament who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said, “All the four candidates contesting the election to lead the party into election 2024 by our constitution qualify to contest which they are doing.



"However, not all can help achieve the NPP’s governance agenda in the modern age of Ghana’s politics and the country’s needs and drive the expected national development agenda.



"The Vice President has clearly demonstrated his ability to transform the country’s economy which calls for delegates of the party to give him the needed push on 4th November 2024. So I’m supporting Dr. Bawumia because of what I have seen in him," he explained.



The Suame Member of Parliament insists the country’s economy is struggling not because the New Patriotic Party administration has been reckless but because of the Russian-Ukraine war.



“We are struggling in Ghana currently not because we have been reckless in government but because of the Russian-Ukraine war. The war has really hurt our agricultural sector. This is because they are our main source of fertilizer and other food supply. They are also one of our major suppliers of building construction materials. In parliament our opponent, the NDC once in Parliament questioned if the bombs were landing in Ghana forgetting our trade relationship with Ukraine," he said.



He described the NDC and other NPP Presidential candidates' attack on Dr. Bawumia for mismanaging the economy as baseless.

“The Vice President was a member of the economic management team but was not entirely the direct handler of the economy. Under the late President John Evans Atta Mills did we blame his Vice President John Dramani Mahama for mismanaging the economy as the head of the economic management," he questioned.



He disclosed, “The President has his economic adviser who reviews and advises him on any proposal that comes on the president’s desk. So the Vice President who is not totally in charge of the economic Management team can only propose but the power to accept or reject the proposal is at the discretion of the president."



He explained that the few policies the Vice President was given the opportunity to lead the initiation and implementation impacted the country’s economy positively.



“The impact of the digitalization drive as we know it is checking corruption and increasing government revenue correction making business transactions easy through the use of digital platforms. The gold for Oil policy has also helped and checked illegal gold transactions in Ghana and export.”



He called on the delegates to vote for the Vice President to realize his vision for Ghana through the use of technology among others.