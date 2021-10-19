Flagbearership race: Choosing Bawumia over Alan is a sign of ungratefulness-NPP told

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and a strong NPP activist, Abraham Boadi, has said that naming anyone the flagbearer of the NPP party aside Alan Kyerematen is a sign of ungratefulness.

He believes that by the principles and tenets of the party, Alan Kyerematen should be rewarded with the flagbearership position for his long-standing service to the party.



“If he doesn’t become flagbearer then it means the NPP has become ungrateful. I believe the principles of the party must be applied. I supported Nana based on the fact that he had suffered for the party. President Kufuor recognized his mates he suffered with in the party and that is why he named Nana, Alan and others.



If today, Nana has led the party, we must not jump the line. Alan must be the next to succeed,” he told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show aired on Happy98.9FM.

Commenting on Vice President Bawumia’s chance of becoming the flagbearer of the party, Abraham expressed that the Vice President had been honoured enough and as such it will be wrong to hand him the position of the flagbearer of the party.



“We have rewarded Bawumia enough. He has been the second gentleman of our party for 16 good years; both in opposition and in power. Let’s face the fact, it is time for Alan,” he added.



Days after the 2020 election, names like Vice President Dr Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen all sprung up for the presidential race in 2024. Some months down the line, there have been factions in the party either declaring their support for the Vice President or the Trade Minister.