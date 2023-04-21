Flagbearership race: Dr. Bawumia has no match in NPP – Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been ranked as one of the frontrunners in the flagbearership

New Patriotic Party (NPP) heavyweight and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP flagbearership race.

He described Dr. Bawumia as the most deserving and qualified person to lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.



“Well, I back Dr. Bawumia. He’s going to win the NPP primaries. There is absolutely no doubt about it. Oh yeah! It’s done. I am sure the others know. But it’s a competition so it’s okay for them to show up,” he said with journalist Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show yesterday.



Dr. Hamid then proceeded to explain why Dr Bawumia is the best bet for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and for the country as a whole when he becomes President.



“First of all, he is arguably the most active Vice President we have had in this Fourth Republic…You would agree that this is the Vice President who has been in the forefront of policy and who has not just taken a back seat as Vice President but who is in the forefront of implementing stuff,” he argued.

Dr Abdul-Hamid further highlighted some of the achievements of Vice President Dr. Bawumia to buttress his point.



"So for example for the first time in the Fourth Republic, we’ve heard of a delivery unit in the Presidency which sits in the bosom of the Vice President…where we are monitoring and ensuring that all our deliverables are executed. You know all the various nicknames Dr. Bawumia has – Mr. Digitalisation and all of these things; Mr. GhanaCard, Mr. Interoperability…he heads the Economic Management Unit, has international respect in the economic community in the world,” he added.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been consistently ranked as one of the frontrunners in the flagbearership race.