Flagbearership race: Sack Alan, Akoto Afriyie – Ben Ephson to Akufo-Addo

Pollster Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten and Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto for acknowledging their interest in the presidency.

According to him, it is only appropriate that the president applies the same rule of disallowing ministers to campaign for presidency whilst in office like he did in the case of Joe Ghartey when he intended to contest him.



Speaking on Starr FM, Ben Epson said, “The President must sack the two ministers once he himself has acknowledged that they are interested in the presidency. By the same rule that applied with Joe Ghartey when he spoke in that radio interview, he must sack the two.



“The president had said that he will not allow people to be ministers and still campaign to be president and that rule affected Joe Ghartey,” he added.

The pollster's comment comes after the president, during an introduction of his minister at Manyhia in Kumasi told the Ashanti Monarch that both Alan and Dr Afriyie Akoto have their eyes on the Presidency.



“Asantehene, allow me to introduce my team members. Here is your grandson, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, my Agric Minister who wants to become the President. Nana, this is Alan Kyeremanten, he has been vying for my seat for a very long time, a very workaholic Minister,” he added.