Flags to fly at half-mast at NDC offices in honor of late E.T. Mensah and Dr. Sidney Laryea

Enoch Teye Mensah and Dr Sidney Laryea were both former officers of the NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress has directed all flags to fly at half-mast across the various offices of the party in honor of the late former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teyew Mensah, and the former National Treasurer of the party, Dr. Sidney Laryea.

In a statement dated October 4, 2023, and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party described the individual contributions of the two former officers as invaluable to the development of the party and the country.



“Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah was the first National Youth Organizer of the NDC. With unwavering dedication and patriotism, he rose through the ranks to become the longest-serving Minister for Sports under the 4th Republic. At the time of his death, Hon. E.T. Mensah was a Member of the Council of State of the Republic of Ghana.



“Dr. Sidney Laryea was the first National Treasurer of the NDC and served the party with dedication and unflinching commitment.



“The NDC is proud of the invaluable contributions of these great personalities to the development of Ghana and the great NDC.



“The Functional Executive Committee has resolved and hereby directs that all flags of the NDC at the National Headquarters, Regional Offices, and across the 275 Constituency Offices of the party fly at half-mast on Thursday, 5th October 2023, in honor of the memory of our deceased comrades,” the statement said.

The party added that it will join the bereaved families in honoring the two, as well as ensure that they are given a befitting burial.



E.T. Mensah, the former MP for Ningo-Prampram, passed away at the age of 77 in South Africa on Sunday, October 1, after a prolonged battle with illness.



Read the full statement below:







