Flash floods force marine police to work ahead of Bagre Dam spillage

The officers had to immediately put to work as they assisted pedestrians to cross the road

Personnel of the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service had to start work earlier than scheduled after they were caught in flood-causing rains in the Upper East Region on Monday, August 30.

The officers are in the Region in time to rescue citizens from the effects of the spillage of the Bagre and Kompienga dams in Burkina Faso.



But during their reconnoiter in Sandema on Monday, the marine police officers were caught in the middle of the downpour.



The Sandema-Chuchuliga highway was flooded, rendering it difficult for motorists to ply.



The officers had to immediately put to work as they assisted motorists and pedestrians to cross the road.

“The exercise was sustained till the volumes of water subsided and free flow of traffic was observed before the team continued the observation in other areas at about 5.45 pm,” the Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said in a statement.



He advised the public to report any security matter regarding the spillage of the Burkinabe dams to the nearest police station.



Already, officers of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have pitched camp in the north with their Operation Thunderbolt.