Flashback: AK47-wielding cops raid Collins Dauda's home to arrest him

MP for Assutifi South, Collins Dauda

Three years ago in 2018, MP for Assutifi South, Collins Dauda’s home was raided by eight armed police officers.

The officers stormed the lawmaker’s home in his constituency at around 4 am on Tuesday, 25 September, according to the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak who narrated the incident to PeaceFM.



He established at that time that these officers stormed Collins Dauda’s home around 4 am on Tuesday, 25 September for unknown reasons.



“Collins Dauda called me and told me that he has received news that some AK47-wielding police officers have stormed his home to arrest him and that he didn’t know the reason behind the action. So, I told him that if that be the case, he should report himself to the IGP when he reaches Accra because the regional commander said it was an order from above. So, yes, they were in his home in his constituency to arrest him but he was not at home.”



