Flashback: Give Akufo-Addo four more years to turn Ghana into 'abrokyire' - Minister

Former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, in August 2020 appealed to Ghanaians to re-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as president.

The minister argued that his second term in office was going to witness the country being transformed like ‘abroad’. She added that the NPP’s leadership was one of the best in the country’s history.



“It is about leadership, it’s about transforming Ghana and that is what we have achieved. Give him four more years to do more so Ghana’s transformation will continue. Ghana can transform like abroad but its take good leadership for this to happen. We need leadership that can give direction, dedication, courage, commitment so that the transformation will continue.”



The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo four more years to transform Ghana into abroad.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said her claim that the Ministry has achieved 90% of their promises was no joke.



Taking her turn at the ‘Meet the Press’ series organised by the Information Ministry, yesterday [Wednesday, August 26, 2020], she disputed claims that the government has woefully failed at the local level.

Affirming her claims, the Minister indicated Ghanaians must re-elect President Akufo-Addo because he promised to firm up the operations of the District Assemblies and he has delivered on that and so, we must consolidate our gains and retain him.



The Gambaga/Nalerigu MP further added that releases to the various assemblies from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) have sharply increased from ¢461 million in 2016 to ¢967 million in 2019 by the government.



She reiterated that the government has completed 23 projects left by the previous NDC administration and 4 of the 72 projects started by the NPP have also been completed.



According to her, plans are underway to reintroduce the processes for partisan activities to be allowed in district-level elections.`