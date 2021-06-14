Flashback: How can electricity bill be more than salary? – Konadu

Former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Sometime in 2016, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings slammed the Mahama-led government for the high cost of electricity which according to her made lives tough for Ghanaians.

The former First Lady who spoke in an interview said the NDC government ‘toyed’ with the supply of electricity leading to problems related to the power supply in the country and must be voted out of power.



“Dumsor is a serious issue, businesses cannot continue when there is no electricity, and some businesses are closing down while some are moving to other countries’ she says. over taxation is creating serious problems for businesses as well as water and rent thereby making we the public suffer for their incompetence which is not acceptable’’. she was captured to have said.



She added that the metering of electricity was also another problem causing a hike in the cost of power.



“How do you bring in somebody who has no clue about the kind of meters to bring into this country faulty prepaid meters and force them on poor innocent people? This is totally unacceptable!” she chided.



Read the full article as first published by GhanaWeb below:

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDC), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has slammed the Mahama-led government for the high cost of electricity which has made lives tough and hard for ordinary Ghanaian.



The former First Lady who spoke in an interview said the NDC government has ‘toyed’ with the supply of electricity leading to the current problems related to the power supply in the country and must be voted out of power.



“Dumsor is a serious issue, businesses cannot continue when there is no electricity, and some businesses are closing down while some are moving to other countries’ she says.



Mrs. Rawlings said over-taxation “is creating serious problems for businesses as well as water and rent thereby making we the public suffer for their incompetence which is not acceptable’’.



The NDP flagbearer said it is only voting for her party (NDP) that can save Ghana from the current hardship by using available resources rather than running to other countries for solutions.

She added that the metering of electricity was also another problem causing a hike in the cost of power.



“How do you bring in somebody who has no clue about the kind of meters to bring into this country faulty prepaid meters and force them on poor innocent people? This is totally unacceptable!” she chided.



Nana Konadu urging the electorate to give room for the NDP to change situations better by voting massively for the party since the incumbent NDC government was not ready to correct the mess it has created since it came into power.