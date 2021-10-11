Flashback: I’ve never taken rent advance - Tampuli pulls down ‘villagio lies’

Hassan Tampuli was the CEO of the NPA when the allegations were made

Hassan Tampuli, who is a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), said it was false that some rent advances had been paid to Villagio for him.

An allegation had stated that an amount of GH¢15.5 billion as rent allowance for one year had been paid to Hassan as rent advance.



Checks by mynewsgh showed that the allegations were false.



Read the full original story as first published by mynewsgh.com on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, below:



Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli has shot down what he holds to be ‘lies’ about rent advance paid him by the NPA for his alleged Villagio rent.



A propaganda piece making rounds on social media has claimed Mr Hassan Tampuli paid to himself the sum ¢15.5 billion as rent allowance for one year.

The NPA boss, the propaganda alleged, caused the NPA to make this payment to him in June this year after he took up residence in the “plush Villagio apartment building which costs $27,000 a month.” Having decided to pay one year advance fee ($27,000 X12 months) which is $324,000, he got his accountant to pay him the cedi equivalent (the exchange rate was then $1 to GH C4.8). This amounted to GH ¢1,555,200, which is the same as ¢15,5 55,200,000 (Fifteen billion, five hundred and fifty-five million, two hundred thousand old Ghana cedis).



MyNewsGh.com checks at villagio even reveal that the top accommodation there costs a little over $10,000 and not up to $27,000, further trashing the piece going round.



But responding to a follow-up by MyNewsGh.com on the matter, the CEO himself rubbished the report.



