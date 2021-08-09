Flashback: If you need money do ‘galamsey’ not politics - Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor in 2015 sarcastically suggested that persons who enter politics with the desire to amass wealth should rather consider illegal mining.

“If it is just money, then perhaps go and do galamsey; take the gold and sell it… but that is not what you should want,” said the former president at the Young Africa Leadership Initiative at GIMPA.



The youth was advised to instead contribute to change in the country when given the mandate to hold any public office.



Mr Agyekum Kufuor added: “It is not selfishness that should motivate… politics is an avenue for honourable people and that could be the place for people who would want to transform society.”



Read the full story originally published on August 25, 2015, on Ghanaweb



Former president John Kufuor has lashed out at young Ghanaians whose primary focus is to go into politics to deplete the national coffers.



Kufuor has therefore cautioned the youth entering politics to make it a priority to serve the people instead of entering what has now become known as the ‘dirty’ game to stash their bank accounts.

Speaking to the media after a session with participants of this year’s Young Africa Leadership Initiative at GIMPA, Kufuor, who ruled Ghana from 2001 to 2008, stated anyone interested in quick cash should venture into galamsey operations - illegal surface mining.



“Government alone cannot do it. When you are a youth and you cannot accept the role of politics, then I’ll say you are lost,” Kufuor stated.



“If it is just money, then perhaps go and do galamsey; take the gold and sell it… but that is not what you should want.



“It is not selfishness that should motivate… politics is an avenue for honourable people and that could be the place for people who would want to transform society.”



Kufuor encouraged the youth to erase the perception that politics will make them millionaires. He also advised the accomplished in society to impact the youth to be entrepreneurs and partner government in its developmental agenda.