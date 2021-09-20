Flashback: Nkrumah is Ghana’s best President so far - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong

Exactly three years ago, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong described Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a visionary leader who was the best among his equals in terms of governance.

The Assin Central MP stated in an interview with Adom TV that President Akufo-Addo has a tough task to match up with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in terms of the implementation of policies and developmental projects.



“The things Kwame Nkrumah did, Nana Akufo-Addo has a challenge because he has to do a lot to beat his record. Dr Kwame Nkrumah was a dreamer. He did a lot for Ghana”, he eulogized on Adom TV.



Read the full story originally published on October 30, 209 by Peacefm



According to him, current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has a herculean task to match up with him in terms of the implementation of various policies and development projects describing him as the best thing that ever happened to Ghana.

The lawmaker for Assin Central said no President has been able to surpass the achievements of Ghana’s first president advising the current president to redouble his efforts if he desires to beat Nkrumah’s record.



He however stated that others who complemented the roles of Kwame Nkrumah must be recognized on a special day set aside as the Founders Day where their roles in the build up to independence are showcased.



““What I believe is that they can set a founders day so we celebrate it once. They should set it as “founders’ day” to showcase everyone’s role they played each year. It can even educate the citizenry in terms of history. I don’t have problem with that…This can also serve as education for the youth”, he observed.



In his view, the number of holidays in Ghana are becoming one too many and therefore advised authorities to take steps in reducing them so as not to impede development.