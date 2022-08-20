Flashback: Prayers won’t change Ghana’s economy; focused vision will – Otabil

Founder of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensah Otabil

Founder of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensah Otabil in March 2014 emphasised the need for a focused vision in managing Ghana’s economy instead of resorting to prayer.

According to the preacher, the quest for improving the country’s economy is not one that is possible to attain only through prayer.



Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the back of the current economic challenges bedevilling Ghana says he is looking up to God for salvation.



According to the president, his plan to revive the economy is hinged on policies, hard work, and determination with further emphasis on faith and prayer.



“Above all, I will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around together with appropriate policies, determination and hard work, and I urge all to have same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, the battle is the Lord’s.” the President said at the 12th Biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana at Winneba in the Central Region.



Read a report by radioxyzonline.com on Pastor Otabil’s statement in 2014 below:



Motivational Speaker Dr. Mensa Otabil says prayers cannot save Ghana’s economy nor improve it from its current circumstances.

“It’s time to stop having All Night prayer meetings for the change of economy,” the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church told his Congregation on Sunday March 16, 2014, when he preached about: ‘The Power of Vision.’



He says rather than praying for the economy to improve, the Country must have a focused vision with a clear cut plan toward shoring up the economy.



“It’s time to plan, to work hard and to be focused,” Dr. Otabil admonished.



According to him, “every Nation that has moved from third world to developed world had a clear plan".



"They didn’t hope that things will happen. They didn’t have All Night prayer meetings for the change of economy. They planned for change of economy,” Dr. Otabil added.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:





Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







GA/WA