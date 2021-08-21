Fleet of trucks, passengers stranded on Wenchi-Bamboi highway

A container with goods blocked the major highway in the Bono Region

Hundreds of traders and drivers have been stranded for hours on the Wenchi-Bamboi highway when a heavy duty truck was involved in an accident in the early hours of Friday.

The truck with registration GN 9989-12, and loaded with goods blocked the highway at a valley near Subinso Number two, making the stretch immotorable for vehicles coming from opposite directions.



No casualty was however recorded, and as at 1600 hours some personnel of the Wenchi Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the police were working tirelessly to clear the road.



A fleet of heavy duty trucks loaded with goods with foriegn registration numbers were stuck in traffic for hours, when a group of journalists on official assignment chanced on the accident.



Many of the trucks, the Ghana News Agency gathered were heading to Hamile, Wa, Bamboi and Sawla, while the foreign ones were traveling to Burkina Faso.

In an interview with the GNA, Eric Kelle, one of the drivers who said he plied Kumasi-Sawla said they were stranded on the road for more than six hours and expressed concern about the rate of armed robbery attacks on the highway, saying he and the passengers were considering to sleep over at Subinso and continue with their journey the next morning.



Many of the passengers were however sighted sitting under trees while other assisted the police to clear the mess on the road.



Another Driver, Raphik Sumaila who said he was traveling from Techiman to Wa appealed for police escort, saying it would be dangerous to travel with the passengers at night.