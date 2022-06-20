Flood cuts off residents of Esuoso, adjourning communities in Tarkwa Nsuaem

Current situation at Esuoso after the heavy downpour

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The people of Esuoso and other adjourning communities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality have been cut off as the road linking the communities from Tarkwa Banso has been flooded as a result of heavy downpours.

Passengers from Esuoso and other communities to Tarkwa and vice versa would have to walk through the flood water which measures up to the waist level for about 100 meters in order to cross to the other side.



Passengers who cannot walk through the water would have to hire some persons who have stationed themselves at the flooded area to carry people on their backs across the water.



Traders carrying goods from Tarkwa also have to hire the services of these persons to carry their goods to the other side.



Residents say the flood came as a result of mining waste dumped by the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) at waterlog areas along the road which serve as a waterway anytime the Bonsawire river overflows its banks.



The river was unable to flow after the heavy downpours on Wednesday and Friday.



Speaking to the Assembly Member of the Esuoso Area, James Kojo Yeboah, he said he has written a letter to the company since March this year, informing authorities of flood situations on the road, the bad nature of the road coupled with the filling of wetlands from Tarkwa Banso to Esuoso and the danger it poses to the communities, but nothing has been done about it till date.

He called on GMC authorities to urgently do something to salvage the situation and provide a lasting solution to the problem, else witness a demonstration from the community against the company.



“I think we have to demonstrate. We would go for a permit for the demonstration on Monday,” he added.



Meanwhile, the NADMO Director for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Francis Amoah in an interview said "I have visited the scene to assess the situation. I have also reported the incident to GMC and other stakeholders who have been to the scene to ascertain the situation and what they can do about it.”







