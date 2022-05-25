1
Floods: 17 districts to benefit from Accra drainage development

Odaw.jpeg File photo of a major storm drain in Accra

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr George Ayisi, has hinted that 17 districts in the Greater Accra Region are set to benefit from a drainage development project as part of measures to tackle flooding in the Capital.

That, he said is under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project for Ghana, which seeks to improve flood risk management and solid waste management in the Odaw River Basin of Region and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the Odaw River Basin.

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project for Ghana has five components which include Climate Resilient Drainage and Flood Mitigation Measures.

The project is led by the Ministry of Works and Housing (MWH) and aims at developing sustainable capacity for flood risk management and mitigating the flood risk for a 10-year flood within the Odaw River Basin.

Parts of Greater Accra has experienced serious floods since it began raining.

Recently, it has been noticed that even after a short downpour, most areas including the N1, mostly the Tema motorway and the Kasoa road, Kaneshie and parts of the Accra- Nsawam road experience severe flooding.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr George Ayisi assured that the project was going to be a holistic approach to address the floods being experienced in Accra.

According to him, already, a consultant had engaged the Directors at NADMO while they have as well made their inputs, looking forward for the funds to be released to commence the job.

He said there would be resettlement and compensation to allow the project to start.

Meanwhile, Mr George Ayisi said between now and 2025, the project should see the light of the day.

Source: atinkaonline.com
