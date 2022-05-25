Floods: Relocate if you live in flood prone areas- NADMO cautions public

Flooding have hit areas due to increased rainfalls

The Greater Accra National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO ) Director, Mr. Archibold Cobbina has urged persons who live in flood prone areas to relocate as soon as possible to save their lives.

His advice comes following the constant flood the Capital has been experiencing after a medium-to-heavy rainfall.



Parts of Greater Accra have experienced serious floods since it began raining.



Recently, it has been noticed that even after a short downpour, most areas, including the N1, the Tema motorway, Kasoa road, Kaneshie and parts of the Accra- Nsawam road experienced severe floods.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Archibold Cobbina stated that as part of measures to support people, it has reiterated that people who live in areas that are mostly affected during rainfall should relocate.



However, he noticed that the advice had fallen on death ears, hence people continue to experience floods in their homes when it rains.

Meanwhile, he said NADMO were out to rescue people from their flooded homes .



Mr. Archibold Cobbina said as part of measures to ensure the safety of the people, NADMO has been looking out for safe havens in all municipalities including churches and schools and speak to their owners to give them out for people to be taken there during floods and other occurrences that demand people to move to safer places.



For those whose homes had been flooded, he said they were going to help draw the flood waters out of their homes and provide them with the needed support.



“If you live in a flood prone area, re-locate. If you have lived at a place for over a year, definitely you will know that when it rains, the place floods and you have to move from there, except someone who just moved in and is not aware,” he said.