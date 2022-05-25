1
Menu
News

Floods: Relocate if you live in flood prone areas- NADMO cautions public

Floods Flooding have hit areas due to increased rainfalls

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Greater Accra National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO ) Director, Mr. Archibold Cobbina has urged persons who live in flood prone areas to relocate as soon as possible to save their lives.

His advice comes following the constant flood the Capital has been experiencing after a medium-to-heavy rainfall.

Parts of Greater Accra have experienced serious floods since it began raining.

Recently, it has been noticed that even after a short downpour, most areas, including the N1, the Tema motorway, Kasoa road, Kaneshie and parts of the Accra- Nsawam road experienced severe floods.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Archibold Cobbina stated that as part of measures to support people, it has reiterated that people who live in areas that are mostly affected during rainfall should relocate.

However, he noticed that the advice had fallen on death ears, hence people continue to experience floods in their homes when it rains.

Meanwhile, he said NADMO were out to rescue people from their flooded homes .

Mr. Archibold Cobbina said as part of measures to ensure the safety of the people, NADMO has been looking out for safe havens in all municipalities including churches and schools and speak to their owners to give them out for people to be taken there during floods and other occurrences that demand people to move to safer places.

For those whose homes had been flooded, he said they were going to help draw the flood waters out of their homes and provide them with the needed support.

“If you live in a flood prone area, re-locate. If you have lived at a place for over a year, definitely you will know that when it rains, the place floods and you have to move from there, except someone who just moved in and is not aware,” he said.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
Related Articles: