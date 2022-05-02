4
Floods: We are tired of lip service - Asylum Down residents

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: GNA

Some residents of Asylum Down in Accra are livid about the perennial flooding of the community and asked Government to address the situation and desist from “lip service.”

Residents along the main drain at Asylum Down said they had always been submerged by floodwaters with reports of people losing their lives and said it was time the government fixed the problem.

Mr. Kofi Atsu Dogbadzi, a resident, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said Government officials had failed to honor their pledges of fixing the problem after many engagements with the people.

He said the floodwaters usually accumulate from the Mamobi-Nima stretch through Paloma and to Asylum Down, destroying lives and property.

"The big gutter is not able to contain the volume of water here in Asylum Down. The flood breaks the wall and overflows. Besides, the gutter is not that deep and needs proper reconstruction," Mr. Dogbadzi said.?

"Former Works and Housing Minister Atta Kyea had been here, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey Constituency had been here and Former Assembly leaders as well. We explained to them but they went and nothing happened to date," Mr. Dogbadzi alleged?

He said Madam Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, in her quest to find a solution to the problem, erected parts of the wall destroyed but it got broken again with a heavy flow?

"We are begging the Government! We are Ghanaians and we deserve better than this…" Mr. Dogbadzi said.

The main drain has two footbridges connecting Nima, Kokomlemle, Paloma, and Adabraka.

Residents in these communities complained of the weakness of the bridge and asked for it to be fixed in time.

Madam Deborah Amiorkor Sarpie, a resident of Asylum Down, said parts of the bridge had broken, exposing metals on the sides and the floor?

