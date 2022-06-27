6
Floods: Why are officials not being sacked, prosecuted? - Sefa Kayi asks

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has questioned why officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have not been fired for granting permit for people to develop wetlands.

"How does KMA, knowing this is a wetland... who gave them the permits, why were people not dismissed?" he quizzed.

He was reacting to comments by Henry Kokofu of the New Patriotic Party, who explained how KMA had teamed up with Manhyia Palace to protect wetlands in the region.

Kokofu and Sefa Kayi agreed that the way forward was to enforce by-laws of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Kokofu on his part stressed further that ensuring that prevention was the best form of enforcement tasking authorities to commit to it fully.

They were speaking on an edition of Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme last week.

Flooding has become an annual ritual across most parts of the country, claiming lives and properties in the process.

Listen to their exchange below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
