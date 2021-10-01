Floods hit Accra, Kumasi after brief downpour

SOme of the roads in Accra and Kumasi have been flooded, causing slow traffic

• Rains have flooded parts of Accra and Kumasi

• There has been traffic in parts of the city following this



• GMet says more rains are yet to come



A brief downpour between the night of Thursday, September 30, into the dawn of Friday, October 1, 2021, has left parts of Accra and Kumasi flooded.



According to a citinewsroom.com story, areas in Accra such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai, and Adabraka Sahara, were flooded, resulting in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of the city.

The report added that a journalist with Citi FM described how vehicles driving towards the Kwame Nkrumah Circle were having a difficult time meandering the road as the flood waters have taken over parts of the major road.



This has become the case due to the current construction work going on at the Kaneshie roundabout.



Already, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has given indications that there will be rains in some parts of the country today.



“It’s cloudy across the country this morning. Parts of the country will experience rain this morning. Brighter conditions are expected as the day progresses. Isolated rain is expected in the evening across the country,” GMet said.