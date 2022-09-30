2
Floods kill another person at Anwomaso-Bebre in Ashanti Region

Dead.png The lifeless body was discovered by a search party in the area

The Ashanti Region has recorded one more death making it a total of two casualties when torrential rains swamped communities on three successive days.

The victim, an unidentified male believed to be 30 years old was the first to be confirmed dead at Asokwa. In contrast, the recent one, Kwadwo Mensah also believed to be in his mid-30s was found dead at Oduom-Bebre a suburb of Kumasi.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng explained that Mr. Mensah attempted to cross the Sisaa River which had overflown its banks to his home.

The deceased who is said to have ignored warnings from nearby residents not to ply that road at that moment slipped into the river and was taken away on Wednesday, September 29, 2022.

His lifeless body was however discovered by a search party in the area a day after he drowned.

The Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO at Oforikrom Awudu Mohammed confirmed the incident to OTEC News.

"We rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from one of the residents that a colleague had drowned. All attempts to find him were proven futile as the water had flooded the entire area."

"So we came back in the morning and discovered his body from about 50 metres away from where he drowned."

"The body was subsequently sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further investigations,” he said.

