Floods sweep cars off wheels in Apremdo-Apowa

Apredo3 A car in the water

Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Heavy rains on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 flooded portions of the Takoradi-Agona-Nkwanta highway, especially the Apremdo-Apowa section in the Western Region bringing traffic to a standstill.

Some cars were swept off their wheels in the floods, especially in the St. Mary’s Seminary area.

The cars floated around in the floodwaters.

The flood situation forced commuters to get down from their cars and trudge through the waters to safety.

The locals have attributed the situation to poor drainage systems in the area.





