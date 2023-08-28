Fmr KETASCO NSMQ backup Cynthia Baragbor in US on full study scholarship after GhanaWeb report

Months after GhanaWeb published her story and her inspiring journey, while appealing for public support for her to be able to advance her education at the tertiary level, Cynthia Baragbor, has returned to share some really good news.

And for those who don’t know who she is, Cynthia Baragbor was an instrumental part of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz team of the Keta Senior High School.



While she was not on stage, competing with her other mates, she was part of an integral backroom team that ensured that those on stage had all they needed to comfortably stay in the competition.



And when she wrote her final exams – the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), she left no stone unturned, scoring all As in her science program.



But that was not enough to get her into a tertiary institution to further her education, and that was how GhanaWeb came in.



On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, GhanaWeb published her story with the title, “Meet Cynthia Baragbor, the Ketasco NSMQ backup who scored 8As in her WASSCE,” where a passionate appeal was made for people to support her.

Thankfully, she received a lot of offers both locally and internationally, leaving her with a sea of options to pick from.



Just before she left for the USA, where she accepted a full scholarship offer from Amherst College, Cynthia Baragbor passed by the GhanaWeb studio for a chat.



She recalled her journey after her results were released, giving thanks to the several people – strangers, friends and family, who came through for her.



“Science will rule the world so I have to be there. I love seeing myself there, just doing great things… and I know very well science and technology are going to rule the world…



“When the news went out, a lot of people wanted to help, and they really did. I can’t mention everyone’s name but numerous people helped and that the opportunity I got to meet Afex Hub which helped me with my school scholarships and everything… I got a lot of offers…” she explained.

Cynthia Baragbor understands that science is the future and that is why she wants other young ladies to aim to be in that space too.



“I’ll tell them to be very focused, determined, never leave out the hard work because it really pays off. It’s not easy, but it pays off. Nothing good comes easy so you just have to be focused, put in your best… every young lady out there, try putting it on your knee and God will put it on your head,” she said.



Watch her full video with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu below:







AE